Time to get back on track

It has been about a month now since I last played in a concert and taught my students in person.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Jason Zachariah
Express News Service

BENGALURU : It has been about a month now since I last played in a concert and taught my students in person. A lot has changed for us musicians and it is  looking highly unlikely to go on stage over the remaining part of 2020 as venues, technicians and event companies will have to rebuild in order to bring live music back to the world. 

So in this situation, what do my fellow musicians and I do, especially since our main source of income has gone away? Musicians of all genres and skill levels continue to showcase our skills through live streaming where we perform and sometimes spontaneously improvise music for our friends and followers. It is in our nature to share and be heard. This does keep us going during the quarantine and hopefully gives music lovers a chance to unwind and stay positive. 

Away from the performing though, the lockdown has taught me to “respect” my art form a lot more. I consider myself lucky and privileged to be a part of this field, with an instrument to play, being blessed to compose music and using a studio to sculpt my songs. I see this age as a rebirth of sorts for all of us musicians. We are booked regularly for commercial events, parties and hotel contracts, which help pay our bills, no doubt. However, this might have created a distraction of sorts.

We have nothing else to do now but to make our own music or give a unique flavour to songs we love the most. I feel that it is a great time to rediscover ourselves as artistes and go back to the things which made us who we are. Currently, I’m obsessed with finishing my forth studio album and this busy process makes the feeling of being stuck in one room indefinitely highly engaging.

When the world goes back to normal, I believe that our concerts will come back stronger. Now, I feel that the time is to focus on making music. We still have the ability to write songs, record music and share it for free through the internet. And the music “scene” will change. Independent music will be at large and I feel that we might all be in an even playing field if we focus on growing something unique with our art form.
At the end of the day, I believe that whatever happens will happen for the greater good and it’s clearly not you and I who will decide this! So let’s move forward positively. Stay strong everyone and see you on the other side!(The author is a pianist and director of Nathaniel School of Music)

Comments

