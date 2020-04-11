Urban workers want to meet CM, say measures not enough

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seventeen organisations, covering farmers, garment workers, domestic workers, coolies, safai karmacharis, pourakarmikas, sex workers, Dalits, street vendors and hospital workers have issued a press statement, seeking a consultation with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, before he decides on extending the lockdown.

They wrote that the lockdown has had an adverse impact on urban daily wage earners and marginalised communities, their livelihood and food security. “Pourakarmikas and hospital workers are walking to work without transport or proper food. The measures announced by the state and central government to address the grave damage caused to people’s lives and livelihood are inadequate to overcome the impact of the lockdown.

The government is unable to deliver on food security, and people are forced to stand in long queues for one packet of food. PDS shops have given only grains and no dal in April. Are people supposed to eat plain rice?” they wrote. They demanded that all needy families be given ration kits till May-end, free cooked food, besides aid of Rs 9,600 for BPL families, migrant workers and others, till the lockdown ends.

They demanded a transport system to deal with health emergencies, that no one on rent/lease are evicted from their houses, that the government procure produce from each village, supply chain problems be addressed, private hospitals be used for COVID so the poor can access government hospitals for other issues, workers on essential duty be given protective equipment and transport.