STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Veerappa Moily: Lockdown extension won’t fix problem

‘Universal testing is the way forward now’

Published: 11th April 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily

Ex-Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the government is considering to extend the lockdown by two more weeks, former Union minister Veerappa Moily – who is part of the Congress COVID Task Force – told TNIE that the extension is a blind decision, which is not going to resolve the problem. Moily said that the declaration of a lockdown in the first place should have been done hand-in-hand with offering financial and medical support to the needy. Now that it has not been done, the government has created more hardship for the vulnerable people and created more beggars.

Moily, who is a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, appreciated the efforts of the four Congress-ruled states, where the incidence of COVID-19 was negligible – Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Puducherry – when compared to the rest of the country, because of their early response to the disease and also larger testing. “Universal testing is really the way forward. It should not be half-hearted and selective. Anyone who wants to be tested should be allowed to take the test.

In Congress-ruled states like Puducherry, there were only four positive cases and overall zero deaths. Rahul Gandhi’s early warning was one of the reasons, in addition to larger testing and proactive early response that kept the numbers down,” he said, criticising the BJPs response as more exhibitionism than actually being proactive. Moily said the government needs to take decisions in consultation with the Opposition, and not unilaterally.

He added that the Union government could have consulted leaders from the Opposition earlier on the issue and not waited for so long to speak to them.He lauded the Congress’ efforts for organising teams to distribute emergency food supplies, even at block level. In Karnataka, like in many other parts, the Congress had put together a ‘doctor’s cell’ for free consultation. He said the members -- P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, and Tamradhwaj Sahu – who are part of the Congress COVID Task Force would interact via video conferencing to share notes and discuss the way forward. He added the Union government too has to openly discuss the way forward after April 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Veerappa Moily lockdown
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp