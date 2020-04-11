Veerappa Moily: Lockdown extension won’t fix problem

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the government is considering to extend the lockdown by two more weeks, former Union minister Veerappa Moily – who is part of the Congress COVID Task Force – told TNIE that the extension is a blind decision, which is not going to resolve the problem. Moily said that the declaration of a lockdown in the first place should have been done hand-in-hand with offering financial and medical support to the needy. Now that it has not been done, the government has created more hardship for the vulnerable people and created more beggars.

Moily, who is a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, appreciated the efforts of the four Congress-ruled states, where the incidence of COVID-19 was negligible – Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Puducherry – when compared to the rest of the country, because of their early response to the disease and also larger testing. “Universal testing is really the way forward. It should not be half-hearted and selective. Anyone who wants to be tested should be allowed to take the test.

In Congress-ruled states like Puducherry, there were only four positive cases and overall zero deaths. Rahul Gandhi’s early warning was one of the reasons, in addition to larger testing and proactive early response that kept the numbers down,” he said, criticising the BJPs response as more exhibitionism than actually being proactive. Moily said the government needs to take decisions in consultation with the Opposition, and not unilaterally.

He added that the Union government could have consulted leaders from the Opposition earlier on the issue and not waited for so long to speak to them.He lauded the Congress’ efforts for organising teams to distribute emergency food supplies, even at block level. In Karnataka, like in many other parts, the Congress had put together a ‘doctor’s cell’ for free consultation. He said the members -- P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, and Tamradhwaj Sahu – who are part of the Congress COVID Task Force would interact via video conferencing to share notes and discuss the way forward. He added the Union government too has to openly discuss the way forward after April 14.