With no food, migrants just want to go home

BENGALURU: “We don’t have food, but we don’t want to beg. If the government is not able to feed us, at least open up the roads so we can get back to our villages. We don’t want to stay in Bengaluru where there is no food or shelter for us,” bemoans Sharanna, a teary-eyed migrant labourer from Kalaburagi. This is the plight of a colony of 35 people, including children, belonging to eight families staying at Srirampura in Jakkur, North Bengaluru.

Despite assertions by the state government and its various agencies that steps have been taken to ensure that all migrant workers and contract labourers are taken care of, the situation on the ground seems to be quite different. The labourers came from Kalaburagi five years ago in search of livelihood. The men and women work as daily-wage labourers at construction sites. “Till five days ago, we could manage with whatever savings we had. Now, we are completely dependent on other people.

Some locals are cooking in a choultry and are giving us one packet of rice for 10 people. When we sought help from the corporation, they shooed us away, saying that political parties are coming with banners and they will feed us. When we tried to raise our voice, some even called us beggars. Now we don’t want that food, just let us go back to our village. It is very sad that politics is being played even at this time,” rued Sumalatha, another labourer.

The labourers said they even tried to head back home, but a private contractor who arranges vehicles quoted Rs 35,000-Rs 45,000. “If we had so much money, we would not be looking for food around,” said Ramana. BBMP officials admitted that they may have been overlooked. “It is possible that there have been lapses and we are correcting them. These people will be given the required food and food packets,” said a BBMP official.