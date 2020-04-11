STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

With no food, migrants just want to go home

“We don’t have food, but we don’t want to beg. If the government is not able to feed us, at least open up the roads so we can get back to our villages.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Workers go about their job of delivering LPG cylinders - an essential service - on Binny Mill Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “We don’t have food, but we don’t want to beg. If the government is not able to feed us, at least open up the roads so we can get back to our villages. We don’t want to stay in Bengaluru where there is no food or shelter for us,” bemoans Sharanna, a teary-eyed migrant labourer from Kalaburagi. This is the plight of a colony of 35 people, including children, belonging to eight families staying at Srirampura in Jakkur, North Bengaluru.

Despite assertions by the state government and its various agencies that steps have been taken to ensure that all migrant workers and contract labourers are taken care of, the situation on the ground seems to be quite different. The labourers came from Kalaburagi five years ago in search of livelihood. The men and women work as daily-wage labourers at construction sites. “Till five days ago, we could manage with whatever savings we had. Now, we are completely dependent on other people. 

Some locals are cooking in a choultry and are giving us one packet of rice for 10 people. When we sought help from the corporation, they shooed us away, saying that political parties are coming with banners and they will feed us. When we tried to raise our voice, some even called us beggars. Now we don’t want that food, just let us go back to our village. It is very sad that politics is being played even at this time,” rued Sumalatha, another labourer.

The labourers said they even tried to head back home, but a private contractor who arranges vehicles quoted Rs 35,000-Rs 45,000. “If we had so much money, we would not be looking for food around,” said Ramana. BBMP officials admitted that they may have been overlooked. “It is possible that there have been lapses and we are correcting them. These people will be given the required food and food packets,” said a BBMP official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp