STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

18,000 trucks stuck with goods in Karnataka

Goods worth Rs 5 crore cannot be unloaded ; Heavy rain recently destroyed grains, other essential items at APMC Yard 

Published: 12th April 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Truck image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With unloading permitted only for essential commodities by the state government, non-essential goods worth around Rs 5,000 crore are now stuck in nearly 18,000 lorries across Karnataka. Adding to the woes of transporters was the heavy rains in Bengaluru in the past few days which destroyed groceries inside trucks at the Yeshwanthpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard as it is permitted to open only on alternate days.

G R Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners and Agents Association told The New Sunday Express, “Workers are permitted to unload essential goods alone. However, due to the policy of allowing the yard to be opened only on alternate days, many items were left inside the vehicles. Sacks containing rice, dal, wheat and flour worth Rs 20 lakh brought from Raichur and Kalaburgi, were destroyed as a result,” he said.

Last week there were problems in the transportation of essential goods between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. “But it has been sorted out now. Transport of essential goods is being permitted between the states after extensive checks,” he said.Appealing to the government to make some kind of arrangement for workers to unload non-essential goods, Shanmugappa said lorries carrying them were stuck across the state. 

“The situation could ease only if workers are given permission for unloading items like fridge, computers and so on which are standing outside many offices. Police need to give them the requisite passes,” Shanmugappa added. A senior government official told TNSE that there were many complaints from lorry owners recently that free movement of cargo was being hindered by police despite an order from Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru and Nodal Officer for Essential Commodities Alok Kumar to all Police Commissioners on April 1 clearly stating that all types of goods vehicles, whether carrying essential or non-essential goods as well as empty goods should not be obstructed. TNSE has a copy of the order.B Channa Reddy, president of Karnataka Lorry Owners Association said, “The situation was a bit tough earlier. It is improving now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp