18,000 trucks stuck with goods in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With unloading permitted only for essential commodities by the state government, non-essential goods worth around Rs 5,000 crore are now stuck in nearly 18,000 lorries across Karnataka. Adding to the woes of transporters was the heavy rains in Bengaluru in the past few days which destroyed groceries inside trucks at the Yeshwanthpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard as it is permitted to open only on alternate days.

G R Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners and Agents Association told The New Sunday Express, “Workers are permitted to unload essential goods alone. However, due to the policy of allowing the yard to be opened only on alternate days, many items were left inside the vehicles. Sacks containing rice, dal, wheat and flour worth Rs 20 lakh brought from Raichur and Kalaburgi, were destroyed as a result,” he said.

Last week there were problems in the transportation of essential goods between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. “But it has been sorted out now. Transport of essential goods is being permitted between the states after extensive checks,” he said.Appealing to the government to make some kind of arrangement for workers to unload non-essential goods, Shanmugappa said lorries carrying them were stuck across the state.

“The situation could ease only if workers are given permission for unloading items like fridge, computers and so on which are standing outside many offices. Police need to give them the requisite passes,” Shanmugappa added. A senior government official told TNSE that there were many complaints from lorry owners recently that free movement of cargo was being hindered by police despite an order from Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru and Nodal Officer for Essential Commodities Alok Kumar to all Police Commissioners on April 1 clearly stating that all types of goods vehicles, whether carrying essential or non-essential goods as well as empty goods should not be obstructed. TNSE has a copy of the order.B Channa Reddy, president of Karnataka Lorry Owners Association said, “The situation was a bit tough earlier. It is improving now.”