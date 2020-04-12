STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru cops get 44.6 lakh requests for passes

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat said, “The demand for passes has increased tremendously.

A traffic police officer fixes a mask on to a mannequin at a police checkpost on Mysore Road in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: About one-third of Bengaluru’s estimated 1.2 crore population (84.3 lakh as per 2011 Census) has sought passes from the Bangalore City Police, who are already having a tough time in controlling the movement of people on the roads. 

Making this disclosure, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, “The number is surprising. There are over 44.66 lakh citizens who have applied on the e-portal for passes. Of the 44.66 lakh, the police have given away 1.75 lakh passes to eligible citizens who require it for emergency purposes and for grocery distribution.”Police officers revealed that a majority of people who are on the streets have passes now which defeats the purpose of the lockdown. 

“A huge number of people have been applying for passes on the portal. While many suppliers of food stocks ask for passes, even those who are not keeping their stores open are applying. We are doing a check and giving passes to only eligible people,” said a senior police officer. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat said, “The demand for passes has increased tremendously. Almost half the population has applied for them. If there is a delay in giving the passes, people question us. In our jurisdiction alone, we get requests for 1,000 passes a day. Many kirana store owners seek passes. The next day, some other staffer from the same store come for the pass stating they work in different shifts. When we tell them that we can’t give out so many passes, they complain. It is better if people opt for home delivery and stop coming out for everything.”

Another police officer from Hebbal police station said, “Volunteers who are giving away essential kits to the needy are asking 10 passes each as they are in groups. They say they go in different shifts to distribute food. But we can’t give so many passes. The purpose of the lockdown is to ensure that people stay home and not venture out. That is why many arterial and inner roads have also been closed down.”
 

‘Police doing a great job’

BBMP councillor from Mahadevpura zone, Clement Jaykumar said, “Police are doing a great job in enforcement. In Mahadevpura, there is only 10% violation. The latest update was that 8,000 people had applied from here. However, police are keeping a constant check.” Minister Suresh Kumar said the city police have so far seized 24,000 vehicles since the lockdown. The Hoysala police patrol vehicles have so far dropped 4,000 people to hospitals.

