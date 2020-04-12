STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus keeps helplines busy now

He said while may calls are genuine, sometimes there would be prank calls too.

By Ashwini M  Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From food supply to domestic violence and from anxiety to depression, there has been a spike in the number of complaints various helplines of the city have been receiving since the outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak. Some 48-50 people work at the police control room (100) in a shift (8 hours). “Before the coronavirus outbreak, we used to get 50-60 calls per day. The number has now crossed 200 calls per staffer. This means more than 10,000 calls in eight hours,’’ a staffer said on the condition of anonymity.

He said while may calls are genuine, sometimes there would be prank calls too. “We also get calls on food packets. Some callers demand something different from what they are given,’’ the staff said. The Child Helpline (1098) too is getting at least 50 per cent more calls now. Since there is nothing much to engage children during the lockdown, their parents become anxious and call up the helpline. 

Vanitha Sahayavani gets calls mostly related to domestic violence. “We are bringing the complaints to the notice of the police stations concerned,’’ said a staffer. Interestingly BBMP helpline (22221188) is getting fewer complaints on garbage and streetlight. “Now, we get calls regarding disinfectants, food packets or seeking directions to Indira canteens”, an official said. The Central control room gets just 50 calls, all related to food. 

