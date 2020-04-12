STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good samaritan Auto anna distributes ration, food to fellow drivers, unorganised labourers

Auto driver C Sampath collects ration for delivery. (Photo| EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The general secretary of Adarsha Auto Drivers Union and civic leader, C Sampath has taken it upon himself to distribute ration and food to fellow auto drivers who are struggling during the coronavirus lockdown without daily rides.

He has extended his help to other migrant workers as well.

For the past four days, he has been collecting ration from Yeshwanthpur APMC yard along with food twice a day from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) office.

"Along with other volunteers from BPAC, I collect 5 kg rice, 1 kg Dal, 1 Kg sugar, oil, turmeric powder, sambar powder, tea powder and biscuit packets, package it and distribute it door-to-door for people living in SK Garden, Pulkeshinagar who don't have means to travel outside. For others, I bring the supplies in my goods auto to a point in the area, where they all come to collect it," said Sampath.

Those who receive the goods are given hand sanitizers and the street is also sanitized after the distribution is over. Each of the 11 BPAC volunteers including him collects nearly 9 kg of ration, package it in a Kalyana Mantappa (wedding hall) in Yeshwanthpur and distribute it to those in need. Sampath collects lunch and dinner such as rice bath, Brinjal rice, Puliyogare, Veg biryani from DIPR office and distributes it as well.

"I provide the supplies to auto drivers, nearly 14,000 of whom are in Adarsha union. I also ensure pourakarmikas, cobblers, painters, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, flower vendors, iron men/women receive food and rations. I reach out to 260 people everyday," he said.
 
He has collected the necessary passes for his goods vehicle from the government, to ensure seamless transportation of food and ration.

