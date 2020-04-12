STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Licences of 22 bars, clubs suspended

In Bengaluru city, excise licences of one club, five bars and resto bars and two retail liquor stores have been suspended for violating lockdown norms declared by the state government. 

Published: 12th April 2020 06:59 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The district revenue authorities have suspended the licence of 22 state excise licensees of bar and restaurants (CL9), retail liquor stores (CL2), clubs (CL4) and board and lodging (CL7), who had violated licence norms during the lockdown period.

According to an official statement, the Deputy Commissioner, Revenue of districts has suspended licenses of nine liquor outlets in Bengaluru division, out of which eight are from the city, 11 from Mysuru division and two licensees from Hospete division. 

In Bengaluru city, excise licences of one club, five bars and resto bars and two retail liquor stores have been suspended for violating lockdown norms declared by the state government. “Under Section 29 of the State Excise Act, the Deputy Commissioner is the competent authority to suspend and even cancel the licence,” said a senior excise officer.

