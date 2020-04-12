STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slums pose challenge to BBMP officials

Official records show that there are 532 notified slums and 490 non-notified ones in Bengaluru and government officials are striving to curtail the movement of the residents.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:52 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure the slums of Bengaluru do not go Mumbai’s Dharavi way, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Slum Development Board are working overtime to keep a check on these areas. After Dharavi -- Asia’s largest slum located in Mumbai -- reported four positive coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government sealed off the area and deployed drones to keep a watch on it. 

Official records show that there are 532 notified slums and 490 non-notified ones in Bengaluru and government officials are striving to curtail the movement of the residents. As a first step, the BBMP sealed down Bapujinagar, Padarayanapura and Goripalya. 

“These three areas which have been sealed are like slums, except that the roads are a little bigger. They had to be sealed because of the close proximity people reside in and they are unable to maintain social distancing. It has been decided to keep a close watch on all the slums in Bengaluru. They are crucial as the state, especially Bengaluru, is in pre-community phase (of the coronavirus transmission). We are taking all measures to ensure we do not reach the stage and for that strict enforcement is needed, especially in these areas,” a senior BBMP official said.

He told TNSE that the civic body is working on enforcing strict lockdown measures and taking up health check-up of the residents. “We want to ensure that there is no spread of the virus, for which a strong containment is needed. Stern measures like restricting the movement of people need to be taken,” he said. 
A Slum Board official saidplans are afoot to close the entry and exit points of the slums so that movements of people are restricted, he said.

