STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tenants in Bengaluru furious after being asked to pay advance maintenance charges for 3 months

With banks deferring EMIs and companies affecting a cut in pay due to the economic devastation, caused by the impact of the coronavirus, this move at such a juncture has upset them no end.

Published: 12th April 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Nikoo Homes.

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 1300 families in the posh residential complex, 'Nikoo Homes',  in Bhartiya City on Thannisandra Road are upset after the contractor responsible for managing their apartment sent them a notice on Thursday night asking them to pay up three months worth of maintenance charges in advance.

With banks deferring EMIs and companies affecting a cut in pay due to the economic devastation, caused by the impact of the coronavirus, this move at such a juncture has upset them no end.

Many residents who spoke to The New Indian Express said the notice issued by the contractor Intelligent Community Management Pvt Ltd (ICM) on behalf of Bhartiya City asked them to pay up the maintenance amount in advance for the first quarter of this financial year within 10 days. Failure to pay up within the fixed time will invite an interest of 18% on the amount to be paid by each family, the notice states. The sums to be paid as maintenance ranges between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000 depending on the dimension of the apartment at Rs 4 per square foot.

Software employee, Niranjan Gowda (all names changed) a resident here, points out that the non-formation of a resident welfare association during the last two years has ensured that an external agency of the builder has taken in charge of activities related to maintenance. “They have been charging us GST every month on the maintenance amount collected and they have done it with this 3-month bill too given for my family for Rs 13,600” he said.

Another resident, Varun Patil who highlighted this issue on Twitter got a response from the Bangalore City Police asking him to register an FIR with the local police station over the issue. “It is so unfair to be doing this at this particular time when everyone is cash crunched. Also, this is a period when none of us are using any of the facilities like gym, play area, swimming pool and so on due to the lockdown in place,” he said.

Abhinaya K, who has been asked to pay up Rs 15,000 as maintenance charges, adds, “I usually get a monthly bill. It is the first time I have been told to pay up for three months at one go.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nikoo Homes India under lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • NameChanged
    This is a misrepresentation with a lot of facts twisted. I am also a resident here and know the facts for sure.
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp