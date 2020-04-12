These young girls keep others safe

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As the country stays home, hoping to break the chain and vanquish COVID-19, it is philanthropists and their band of volunteers who are rising up to ensure that the destitute and needy are not left hungry and vulnerable to the virus. Masks and sanitiser are proving to be as important as foodgrains and groceries, as the coronavirus pandemic spreads its tentacles. Realising this, a group of six HIV-positive girls are doing their bit to prevent infections by preparing masks for the needy.

The girls, all aged below 20, are already fighting for survival and know that they fall in the high-risk category. They are under the care of Ashraya Foundation.They are at their sewing machines, cutting cotton cloth into neat squares and stitching them up. They have already manufactured about 1,500 masks so far, and have distributed them free of cost.

Seeing their work and dedication, a private company has given the girls an order to make masks for their employees. They work five hours a day, and aim to churn out at least 2,000 masks in the coming days.

Safala Nagaratna of Ashraya Foundation told The New Sunday Express, “These girls have health issues and cannot go out, yet they are reaching out to the needy as responsible citizens. Nobody is forcing them to work, but these self-motivated girls have decided to carry on with this task out of their own interest. Their message is ‘Stay home, stay safe and be productive’.”