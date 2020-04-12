STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

These young girls keep others safe

The girls, all aged below 20, are already fighting for survival and know that they fall in the high-risk category.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As the country stays home, hoping to break the chain and vanquish COVID-19, it is philanthropists and their band of volunteers who are rising up to ensure that the destitute and needy are not left hungry and vulnerable to the virus. Masks and sanitiser are proving to be as important as foodgrains and groceries, as the coronavirus    pandemic spreads its tentacles. Realising this, a group of six HIV-positive girls are doing their bit to prevent infections by preparing masks for the needy. 

The girls, all aged below 20, are already fighting for survival and know that they fall in the high-risk category. They are under the care of Ashraya Foundation.They are at their sewing machines, cutting cotton cloth into neat squares and stitching them up. They have already manufactured about 1,500 masks so far, and have distributed them free of cost. 

Seeing their work and dedication, a private company has given the girls an order to make masks for their employees. They work five hours a day, and aim to churn out at least 2,000 masks in the coming days. 
Safala Nagaratna of Ashraya Foundation told The New Sunday Express, “These girls have health issues and cannot go out, yet they are reaching out to the needy as responsible citizens. Nobody is forcing them to work, but these self-motivated girls have decided to carry on with this task out of their own interest. Their message is ‘Stay home, stay safe and be productive’.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp