Non-COVID cases should be attended to as well: Bengaluru civic body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner (BBMP) BH Anil Kumar released a circular on Sunday stating that other than COVID-19 cases, health care providers must not deny essential and critical emergency services to any patients.

The circular stated that denying medical aid in cases of myocardial infarction due to ischemic heart disease, sudden cardiac arrests and complications related to pregnancies among others can lead to mortalities.

“Pregnancy-related visits including ante-natal care, newborn immunization and essential reproductive health services should continue. Emergency surgical procedures should not be postponed and cases must not be unnecessarily referred to other hospitals, unless tertiary care or intervention is required,” the circular stated.

Further, healthcare facilities including essential secondary and tertiary care services including intensive cardiac care units, cancer units and dialysis unit should continue to provide services. Blood banks should continue functioning and the list of blood donors must be updated. Dedicated OPDs for patients with fever or flu-like symptoms should be organised and the patients should be given a triple layer mask.