Wanitha Ashok

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Staying home during this lockdown is purely for our safety, so that we don’t become the carrier of the virus. I can see many people breaking rules of lockdown, but we shouldn’t get carried away with that. Staying at home will ensure that you are safe.

At least we are the lucky ones who can speak about staying at home, but there are many who don’t have a roof over their heads and live in a vulnerable state, which makes them prone to exposing themselves to the virus.

A lot has been said about maintaining hygiene to keep one safe from COVID-19, but I like to speak about mental health as well. Spending a lot of time in a closed atmosphere can surely lead to anxiety, but it is very important to see the positive side of things, and for that, it’s very important to stay active by adding exercise to your routine.

Though a much-underrated thing, workout releases endorphin in the body that will help you stay clam and positive. It also helps improve the respiratory system and digestion, since we hardly have any physical activities these days. Another very important thing is to make sure you spend some time with your family. With the busy life that we lead today, we miss making time for ourselves, so this is our moment to fully utilise it.

