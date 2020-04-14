Allow us to open two hours a day: liquor shop owners’ plea to CM

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Associations representing liquor stores have written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, urging that the state government consider allowing the sale of alcohol for two hours each day. Bengaluru Urban District Liquor Shop Owners Association has written to the CM requesting that they be allowed to open their stores for two hours a day for customers to purchase alcohol. The letter pointed out that on the one hand alcohol-dependent people had died or attempted suicide in some cases, on the other, around 60 liquor theft cases were registered across the state, including those of sale of spurious liquor. “In an order to avoid this, allow us to take up our business,’’ the letter said.

The Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka also wrote to the CM and chief secretary raising similar concerns and assured the government that they would ensure physical distance was maintained if they were allowed to open. They pointed out that some of their goods were nearing the expiry date and if not sold before then would cause them losses.

Over 50 lorries are stuck in transit as only essential goods are permitted to be unloaded. The association said that its members found it difficult to meet expenses such as rent, salaries, tax, power bills etc, while business remained shut. Chief secretary T M Vijaybhaskar told The New Indian Express, “We will decide based on government of India guidelines.” Karnataka excise department officials too confirmed there is no such plan before them at present.

cops not in favour

The state excise department recently suspended the licences of 22 shops for selling liquor in violation of the law mainly in Mysuru and Hospete divisions. Police have also registered numerous cases of theft at liquor shops. According to a senior police official, allowing liquor shops to open at this juncture is not a good idea. “At present, people are stepping out to buy groceries and vegetables, while some are stepping out unnecessarily. Our people are struggling. If government allows liquor shops to open, it will add more chaos,’’ he said.