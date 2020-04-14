STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cash-strapped govt looks to auction sites

To overcome an acute financial crisis, the state government is looking at various options, including auctioning Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) corner sites to mop up revenue.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To overcome an acute financial crisis, the state government is looking at various options, including auctioning Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) corner sites to mop up revenue.“The government is planning to auction more than 12,000 corner sites lying vacant in Bengaluru,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters after a meeting with ministers and senior officers, to discuss possible situations once the lockdown is lifted, besides measures to mobilise resources. 

The government also took a decision to allow auction of corner and vacant sites with urban development authorities across the state. According to officials, the state government will be able to mobilise around Rs 30,000 crore by auctioning BDA sites.“The COVID-19 situation has thrown the state into deep financial trouble and there is a need to to find ways to overcome the present financial crisis,” the CM said. 

The government decided to take several measures to mobilise resources, including speeding up the process to ensure disposal of cases related to regularisation of unauthorised constructions, which are pending before the High Court and Supreme Court. If the court decides on the matter, thousands of people who own unauthorised houses will be relieved, the CM said, adding that this will also help the state government mobilise resources for fund-starved development works.

The government also decided to amend the law governing permission to allow sites in private and co-operative housing societies. Hundreds of societies are waiting for approval from the government for release of the sites, the CM said.The CM said the government decided to use Rs 1,000 crore available in Rajiv Gandhi Health University to upgrade medical college hospitals.

Plea to sugar factories 
Yediyurappa appealed to sugar factory owners to clear pending payments worth Rs 2,834 crore to farmers in 11 districts. Farmers have been demanding government intervention to get their money from factories. The government also decided to release Rs 45 crore as compensation for paddy crop losses in Raichur and Koppal districts due to hailstorm. Funds are released based on reports submitted by deputy commissioners.

