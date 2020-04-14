STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown guidelines to be clear after PM’s address

Relaxation for some sectors, government offices, opening of liquor shops on the cards 
 

Published: 14th April 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A lone cyclist on Bengaluru’s iconic MG Road on Monday | pandarinath b

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said the government will come out with guidelines on enforcing the lockdown after April 14, on getting directions from the central government on Tuesday.The 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 ends on Tuesday, and the state government has already made it clear that it will continue with restrictions for the next two weeks. On Monday, the CM held discussions about measures to be taken after April 14, including making changes in the lockdown. “The final decision will be taken based on instructions from the Prime Minister,” the CM said, referring to the PM’s address to the nation on Tuesday morning.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar too said that modalities on implementing the lockdown or giving relaxation to sectors or districts that have not reported any cases will be taken only after getting guidelines from the Centre.Officials say the government is likely to make some changes, including allowing government offices to function with minimum staff, some sectors to work with 50 per cent staff, and also MSIL-run liquor shops to operate. However, that would depend on the PM’s directions.

Smart lockdown On Monday, private audit firm PwC made a presentation to the CM on ‘Smart Lockdown’  according to which some companies can work with 50 per cent staff by taking precautions, while Work From Home options too should be encouraged. The company is said to have made several suggestions on supply and distribution of essential commodities, giving some relaxations to agriculture and horticulture sectors.  The CM said they are looking into the company’s suggestions. The state government has already made it clear that there will be no hindrance to agricultural activities, transportation of produce to cities, and supply of essential commodities.

BS Yediyurappa COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown PM Modi
