NEKRTC seeks govt support to pay salary

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: With lockdown restrictions bringing thousands of North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) buses to a halt, salary and benefits of its 22,300 employees for the month of April may be deferred, official sources told TNIE. The corporation has already incurred a loss of Rs 142 crore.

Koppal division controller Mehamood Mullah told TNIE that NEKRTC Koppal division has 1,947 employees, including officials, drivers, conductors and mechanics. All the 439 buses of the division have suspended services since March 25, the day lockdown was imposed in the country.

“NEKRTC usually pays Rs 68 crore every month from its own revenues to its employees. With the buses being grounded, there is no money to pay salaries. Hence, the state government must come to the rescue of employees,” echoed a few bus conductors and drivers in Koppal division.

Meanwhile, KSRTC Staff and Workers Union Kopal division vice-president Anant G Mannoor told TNIE on Monday that the NEKRTC workers and their families will face difficulties if the government doesn’t help them with their salaries.Meanwhile, Mehmood stated that the central bus terminal in Koppal will be provided to Koppal district administration if they need any help to tackle COVID-19.