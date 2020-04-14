STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patients need us more, says new dad on frontline

On March 27, Vidyanand Mangavati got the best news of his life: he was father to a baby girl.

Vidyanand Mangavati, a nurse working at Victoria Hospital I EXPRESS 

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On March 27, Vidyanand Mangavati got the best news of his life: he was father to a baby girl. But the 30-year-old nurse, doesn't know when he'll be able to experience the joy of holding his daughter. Vidyanand, a nurse, sent his wife to their hometown in Belagavi in February promising that he would be there for the birth of their child. But with Covid-19 cases on the rise, Victoria Hospital was declared a Covid-19 hospital and he began one week of posting as a Covid-19 caregiver.

“I was waiting for this day. But when I got the news, I couldn’t even see or hold my child. I chose be a nurse and I should continue to treat my patients,” says Mangavati.Each day of his week-long posting was difficult.

The number of patients increased by the day. “Wearing PPE is difficult. We feel suffocated. We can’t eat or drink. We need to keep our bladders empty until our six-hour shift is done, which is extremely difficult,” he says.

He is currently in two-week quarantine at designated guest house in Koramangala and will spend another week in isolation at home according to government protocol.“We will be tested if we develop symptoms.

But right now I have none. I just want to finish my entire quarantine period and go back home. My daughter will be about a month old by then. I don’t know if I can go and see her and my wife, because of the lockdown,” he said. “The stress of being away from family increases each day. But then I think about the patients. They need us more.” 

Coronavirus
