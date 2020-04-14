STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rescue migrant workers pronto: Karnataka HC to BBMP

The BBMP informed the court that it identified around 100 migrant workers and homeless people on Sunday and Monday and sheltered them in three hostels.

Published: 14th April 2020 05:51 AM

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing its unhappiness, the High Court on Monday directed the BBMP to take measures quickly to protect migrants and the homeless stranded in the city amid the ongoing lockdown.
Hearing a batch of public interest litigations through video conference, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna said the civic body did not come out with compliance of directions issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department to rescue migrant workers and shelterless people stuck in public places like streets and under flyovers.

The BBMP informed the court that it identified around 100 migrant workers and homeless people on Sunday and Monday and sheltered them in three hostels. The additional chief secretary had directed the BBMP Commissioner to locate all the migrants and other homeless people in the city limits and accommodate them in shelter homes.

The BBMP was also directed to publicise the availability and locations of shelter homes which should be provided with sufficient food and medicines.Asking the BBMP to take note of all the public projects currently under way in its limits, the official had directed it to provide food kits or dry ration free of cost to the migrant labourers.

All public toilets should be kept open and their periodical cleaning should be ensured. The BBMP was also directed to coordinate with the CREDAI and evolve a mechanism to ensure that the issues faced by construction labourers were addressed by the builders or contractors. 

