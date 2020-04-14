Rooted to the region

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Playwright Chandrasekhar Kambar reflects on Two Plays, a translation of his Kannada plays to English by Krishna Manavalli, his inspirations, and the need to generate interest among youngsters about regional languages

Our English education in India, and the resulting cultural conditioning of our minds, splintered our sense of self,” says playwright Chandrasekhar Kambar, while speaking of his early play, The Bringer of Rain: Rishyashringa. The play, along with another one – Mahmoud Gawan – has been translated in English by Krishna Manavalli and released by Penguin Random House India with the title, Two Plays, in March.

“The English language came with its own weight of literary and cultural traditions. Whether this was imposed on us, or we imposed it on ourselves, at least to an extent, we were made to feel culturally inferior to the colonizer. The search for selfhood in literature and culture became necessary to resist this cultural colonisation,” continues the octogenarian writer, whose play, Rishyashringa, highlights the English-educated Balagonda. The plot portrays a village affected by a famine, one that awaits the return of their chieftain’s son (Balagonda), who is prophesised to bring rain.

The play, reveals Kambar, was inspired by his childhood experiences of colonial rule. “We began to feel that our native lives were inferior, perhaps irrelevant to the so-called modern world. We felt insignificant,” recalls the writer, a recipient of the Jnanpith award and the Padma Shri. “Writing the post colonial twentieth-century modernist moment in Kannada, I felt a new sense of urgency to find our native roots. It became a creative necessity at that time to search for our identity, our sense of self all over again,” he adds.

Mahmoud Gawan, however, is a play on the titular historical figure, and was inspired by a different personal experience. “When I was the Vice Chancellor at Kannada University, Hampi, I visited Bidar on one occasion, and saw it with a new eye. Besides, my two friends, the well-known Kannada critic Narahalli Balasubramanya and Devu Pattar who shared my enthusiasm for this historical material, also urged me to write this play,” he shares.

In his own words, Kambar dubs Krishna a ‘unique translator’. He adds, “A translated work can do justice to the play only when the translator knows the plural linguistic possibilities – the rhythm, flow and tonality of both languages. He or she must be acutely sensitive to the cultural nuances.” Sharing his views on the importance of making the next generation more interested in Kannada, he explains how educating them in local languages is an effective first step. “The more the students get educated in English medium, the more danger there is of them being distanced from their regional languages,” he says.

He cites an instance of narrating a story to a student in English, which he then learns by rote and repeats to others. Every retelling is more or less similar. If the same story is narrated in the regional language, the impact is different. “He realises that the story must be relevant to his listeners. If he tells the story 10 times to 10 people, the story takes on different forms, dimensions, and perhaps different meanings the each time. He attempts to make it ‘relatable’ to different listeners in the various contexts,” says the writer, who is using the lockdown days to write a new novel.