Scheduled Caste man assaulted while distributing ration to poor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man and his friends were allegedly abused and assaulted by a businessman for distributing free milk to poor people in KR Puram on Sunday. Police said that Anil Kumar (38) and his friends had gone to help poor people in the area by distributing milk packets and other essentials. They had parked their vehicle carrying the ration in front of one Radhakrishna Reddy’s house.

On seeing the vehicle, Reddy abused Anil. Anil tried to convince him but Reddy told the locals not to take anything from Anil as he belongs to a lower caste. The accused along with three of his family members assaulted Anil and his friends.

He then went to a hospital for treatment, police added. Based on the complaint filed by Anil, the police booked Radhakrishna Reddy and his family members on the charges of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.