Spilling the magic beans 

In February, just when all of us were planning our vacations and fun spring evenings, there was a buzz.

By Sharan Kuttappa
BENGALURU: In February, just when all of us were planning our vacations and fun spring evenings, there was a buzz. This did not sound like the ordinary flu, and it caused mayhem. Everyone began talking about just one thing -- coronavirus.  I remember planning two potential corporate events for the second week of March, with friends who organise events. We discussed all the  details and were in the final stage of confirmation. But then the worst nightmare came to life, when I received calls from the event organisers. Both the events got cancelled within two days. Boom!That was my money spinner.

It was just the beginning of all that had to come. I was taken back, rattled that I would not meet my monthly expenses, if this lethal virus continued to stay. When the lockdown was started, we had to put off all our events. Just when I felt defeated, I happened to read a quote on Instagram, which said, “It’s physical distancing, not social distancing”. That got me thinking about ways to continue doing what I love.

I was amazed when I saw celebrities doing shows from their house. That’s when I thought of doing some live magic shows and interacting with people via social media. I started my first virtual live show on March 29.Now, on a regular day, my work on magic involves researching, editing, uploading, experimenting, and practising tricks. It has always been work from home for me, but the one thing that has changed now is absence of meetings with people or companies or performing live at events. 

I was also thrilled to finish filming a course, Learn Magic in 30 Days, which can be accessed on the Masterlife app, which helps you discover and hone your skills on a personal level. I continue to do virtual shows on various Instagram handles, including mine. I also perform virtually during Zoom meetings. Getting paid for it has not been the only reason that brought a smile on my face, it’s also about spreading a little joy for people during these tough times. 

It is a challenging situation for all of us, and I thank each one of you for your support for artists across vocations. When we come out of this fight, there will be many changes, and I look forward to adapting and innovating with what the world has in store. Stay strong, we are all in this together.

The author is a magician and illusion artist. 

