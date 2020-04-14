By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Being indoors can be quite a big challenge for people who are used to having numerous daily social interactions. For me, it’s not that different from my pre-COVID life. With the exception of rehearsals (which are not always super interactive because of the ever-present time constraints), and shows, a lot of my time is spent as it is now. Sitting in front of a computer, guitar in hand. In fact, I seem to be doing more work now.

There is a wealth of information available, thanks to the internet, and we really have no reason to complain about boredom while staying home at this time. And for those of us who have a specific set of skills which need sharpening, now is a great time to focus on that!

For some of us, thoughts on the uncertainty of what the future holds will be debilitating, and it may render us unproductive. This is fine, it’s not a competition, right? We could use this time to try and focus on ourselves, finding ways to relax our minds, and just keep ourselves going through this.I have really taken advantage of this time to, very slowly, get back to a regular exercise routine, and I am not making excuses why it won’t fit in my schedule anymore. I am also using this time to correct my horrendous sleeping habits and I’m getting better at it.

There are some real heroes out there going out of their way to help the less fortunate amongst us to cope with all of this which has hit the poor, the elderly, the infirm, and stray animals so hard. The door is open to a world of things to do, so there really is no reason to have to venture out anywhere, especially when the consequences could be disastrous for so many people. We are all in this together and we need to understand and respect that.