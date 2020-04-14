STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stay Safe

Being indoors can be quite a big challenge for people who are used to having numerous daily social interactions.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Being indoors can be quite a big challenge for people who are used to having numerous daily social interactions. For me, it’s not that different from my pre-COVID life. With the exception of rehearsals (which are not always super interactive because of the ever-present time constraints), and shows,  a lot of my time is spent as it is now. Sitting in front of a computer, guitar in hand. In fact, I seem to be doing more work now. 

There is a wealth of information available, thanks to the internet, and we really have no reason to complain about boredom while staying home at this time. And for those of us who have a specific set of skills which need sharpening, now is a great time to focus on that! 

For some of us, thoughts on the uncertainty of what the future holds will be debilitating, and it may render us unproductive. This is fine, it’s not a competition, right? We could use this time to try and focus on ourselves, finding ways to relax our minds, and just keep ourselves going through this.I have really taken advantage of this time to, very slowly, get back to a regular exercise routine, and I am not making excuses why it won’t fit in my schedule anymore. I am also using this time to correct my horrendous sleeping habits and I’m getting better at it.

There are some real heroes out there going out of their way to help the less fortunate amongst us to cope with all of this which has hit the poor, the elderly, the infirm, and stray animals so hard. The door is open to a world of things to do, so there really is no reason to have to venture out anywhere, especially when the consequences could be disastrous for so many people. We are all in this together and we need to understand and respect that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp