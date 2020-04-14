Tales of translation  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Krishna Manavalli aptly uses the metaphor of music to explain what translation is like. “It is similar to mastering a raga. Over time, it becomes your own but it still exists in the context of the classical,” says the literary critic and translator, who recently translated two of Chandrasekhar Kambar’s Kannada plays - The Bringer of Rain: Rishyashringa and Mahmoud Gawan.

“Just like you soak into a raga, you have to immerse yourself in the oeuvre of a writer to become familiar with his or her work,” says Manavalli, who took 6-7 months to translate both plays. This, however, wasn’t her first time reading Kambar’s works, since she grew up reading Kannada and English literature. “Rishyashringa is one of Kambar’s earliest works, while Mahmoud Gawan is his latest. So, while the latter was fresh in my mind, the former had to be revisited more,” she says. Manavalli has previously translated Kambar’s Shivana Dangura and Karimayi, for which she also received the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award.

Each translation came with its own set of challenges, more so because the plays belong to different genres. Rishyashringa, which was originally released in 1970, takes off from Kambar’s long poem, Helatini Kela (written in 1960s) and has strong elements of North Karnataka mythologies. Mahmoud Gawan, on the other hand, is set in 15th century Bahamani Sultanate. The language Kambar used changed as well.

While North Karnataka folk idioms were not employed in Mahmoud Gawan, Kambar did use them for Rishyashringa. “I was conscious of the rhythm of the folk language but to recreate it can be challenging,” says Manavalli, who is also a professor of English at Karnatak University, Dharwad.

Another challenge she strives to avoid, is the orientalising of a text. “Sometimes, translators become ethnographers but this only mars the readability,” she says, pointing out the use of excessive footnotes in some translations. “A reader should be able to find meaning themselves. So, my aim is to write in English that is fluid yet readable,” she says.