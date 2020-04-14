STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Transport hassles give farmers sleepless nights

Grape growers from Bengaluru Rural, Urban and Chikkaballapur have been a worried lot during the lockdown.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

A vendor sells fruits in City Market  on Monday

A vendor sells fruits in City Market  on Monday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Grape growers from Bengaluru Rural, Urban and Chikkaballapur have been a worried lot during the lockdown. Different varieties of grapes like Sonaka, Dilkush, and Bangalore Blue, which are supposed to be sent to different states, are still in Karnataka, because of transportation hassles. Now, the horticulture department has asked the central government to intervene and ensure that the 1 lakh metric tonne of the fruit does not go waste.

“Even though the transportation of essential items has been eased on paper, the scenario is very different on the ground. With no takers, farmers are forced to dump their produce. To address this, the department has now asked the government to look into it,” said a department official. It is not just about grapes. According to department records, there are 6,48,000 metric tonnes of other fruits grown in other parts of the state, which have no takers.

B Venkatesh, horticulture director, told The New Indian Express, “Karnataka is a producing state and we have a surplus here, but no takers. Mango will soon be added to this list of fruits and vegetables. Hence, we wrote a letter to the central government three days ago. If we don’t get a reply in the next five to six days, we will ask the state government to take a final decision,” he said.

Citing the example of watermelons, he said, on an average, Bengaluru alone would consume 200-300 metric tonnes of watermelons a day. It would be used by roadside vendors, fruit juice stalls, hotels, and restaurants. However, now it is almost zero.

Around 40% of the North Indian market gets its fruits and vegetables from Karnataka, but now, transporting and reaching markets are the biggest challenges. Karnataka is facing similar problems while supplying these perishable items to Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Kerala. Venkatesh said it was the first time the state was facing such a situation and it was the first time the department had asked the Central government for help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp