Whipping up courage

No two days are the same for hoteliers, points out Paramjeet Singh, sous chef.

Published: 14th April 2020

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: No two days are the same for hoteliers, points out Paramjeet Singh, sous chef. And more so now with several restrictions in place after the outbreak of COVID-19. But he has been on duty during these days, in a kitchen – Masala Klub at Taj West End, Bangalore – where the buzz has been of a different kind over the last few weeks. Conversations revolve around the outbreak and its consequences and the constraints of cooking for doctors and guests are at the forefront.

“We are working with limited resources and bare minimum staff right now. This comes with its own set of challenges. Limited manpower stretches the team. But everyone is so dedicated, and understands the need of the hour, putting in an unbelievable amount of effort. I am able to operate and work peacefully only because of my team,” he says.

His typical day starts at 6 am along with his team, where they start afresh by reviewing the day’s work – this mainly consists of cooking in bulk for the packed boxes for doctors at Victoria hospital. After a short break in the afternoon to look into ordering and backend tasks, this is followed by takeaways and other orders, and shuts close to midnight. While the city is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, Singh says his parents in Delhi are naturally worried.

 “They’re worried like most parents, and are praying that I stay safe. But I have to admit that they are also proud of what I’m doing, and motivate me to do better every day and make me believe in my work. They just want my safety, which I constantly assure them of,” he explains. While it has been challenging, Singh finds his work deeply satisfying. He adds, “We are working with plenty of constraints but when I cook, it feels as though this is the bare minimum I can do for the society.”

