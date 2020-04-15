‘Coordinate with NGOs distributing food’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court has directed the state government to issue directions to district administrations to coordinate the activities of NGOs that are distributing food to weaker sections of the society and ensure that they maintain precautionary measures such as social distancing.

An application filed by the Know Your Rights Association (KYRA) wanted the court to look into an order issued by the Kalaburagi District Administration which suggested that organisations were violating prohibitory orders. KYRA has sought that the aforementioned order be modified. Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa has sought time to respond.

