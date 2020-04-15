COVID summer may eat into holidays

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announcing the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 and with uncertainty continuing over whether it would be extended further, the Education Department may cut short mid-term vacations for schoolchildren in the next academic year. School managements had earlier decided to restart schools either in the last week of May or first week of June. But even June first week looks ambitious as it involves lakhs of children. It is difficult to enforce social distancing in schools, where classrooms are packed with over 50 students, said sources from the department.

“We may decide on a 10-day holiday for Dasara and one week during Christmas. We will be forced to do it as we have to compensate for a lot of time lost during the lockdown. We have to complete the portions before the end of the next academic year. If we fail to adhere to the schedule, the following academic years will go haywire,’’ the sources said.

Education Minister Suresh Kumar told The New Indian Express that they are yet to take a decision. “As the lockdown will be in place till May 3, a decision will be taken only after that. We will review the situation then,’’ he said. The last academic year was cut short and exams were cancelled after the COVID pandemic broke out.