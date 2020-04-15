Get vehicles back only after lockdown ends

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: People whose vehicles were seized during the lockdown will have to wait until May 3 to get them back after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown until May 3. Bengaluru City Police seized over 30,000 vehicles from people who were going about the city without the requisite passes during the lockdown. The seized vehicles are parked at police stations and playgrounds. Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had earlier said vehicles would be would after the lockdown ended on April 14.

However, with the central government extending the lockdown to May 3, people will now have to wait longer. On Tuesday, Rao said police will continue seizing vehicles till the lockdown is in force. “Owners will have to get their vehicles released through the courts after the lockdown is withdrawn,” he said.

Since police have registered cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order by public servant) IPC, those booked would have to pay a court penalty to get the vehicles released. Those whose vehicles have been seized are an upset lot. “My vehicle was seized in Yelahanka even before this rule was imposed. I was out to get groceries!,” Darshan Hegde said.