No decision on liquor sale till April 20

The Karnataka Excise department on Tuesday issued an order stating that the ban on liquor sale will continue till the midnight of April 20.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Excise department on Tuesday issued an order stating that the ban on liquor sale will continue till the midnight of April 20.The order issued by the Excise Commissioner on Tuesday referred to an earlier order, which stated that liquor shops would be shut from March 31, 2020, to April 14, 2020. After April 20, the lockdown will be reviewed and revised in some places. “Therefore, we have decided to direct liquor shops to remain shut at least till April 20,” the order said.The commissioner also stated that some of the distilleries which are manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitisers, can continue to operate.

“Other than this, no consumable alcohol can be prepared. Deputy Excise Commissioners have to keep a vigil on the units, as well as liquor shops. In case of any violation, the licence will be cancelled,’’ the order said.It may be noted on Monday some of the liquor vendors’ associations wrote a letter to the chief minister, as well as the chief secretary, urging that they be allowed to continue with their business, at least for two hours a day. They were ready to carry out parcel services too.

