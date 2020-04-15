STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When demonetisation happened, the country was unprepared to handle the economical, financial or social crisis.

Akkai Padmashali Transgender rights activist and founder, Ondede

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When demonetisation happened, the country was unprepared to handle the economical, financial or social crisis. Coronavirus is beyond demonetisation. Somewhere, the government has failed to address the issue, not in terms of medical processes but social ones. It is a pandemic that is attacking all human beings, irrespective of religion, class, caste, gender or sexuality. Government needs to create bigger awareness, especially focusing on vulnerable communities, including street vendors, migrants, sex workers, transgenders and pourakarmikas.

My concern is that there are many more cases but they are being unreported by marginalised sections. Transgenders right now are struggling because they can’t earn their bread and butter. They are also struggling with homelessness.

Even those with a house are finding it difficult to pay the rent to their landowners. Sometimes transgenders borrow money from lenders but how do we pay them back? They are also those who need medicines for hormone therapy but the economical and social justice has not been done for them.

When it comes to addressing the issue, public too needs to take responsibility. I strongly urge everyone to practise social distancing. And when you come across an important piece of information or something that spreads awareness, please forward it to someone who may not have access to the same. We can bring about some social change through this. Let’s open our heart and mind to ensure that people don’t succumb to the situation.

