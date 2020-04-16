STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 food packets for 2K labourers, NGO to their aid

Published: 16th April 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers distribute free food packets to the children of poor people at an Indira Canteen, in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pointing to the plight daily wage workers are going through during the ongoing lockdown, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) said it noticed over 2,000 labourers starving for two days at Hebbagodi near Electronics City and came forward to supply 1,000 meals on Wednesday.

Humane Universal Good Deed Network (HUG) co-founder Kiran Soans took to Facebook and highlighted the issue. The area corporator stated that only 30 packets of food and 10 litres of milk were being distributed to the labourers. “I came to know about the issue today morning when the corporator reached out to us saying that they are not getting enough supplies.

These are daily wage workers from Odisha, Gujarat and West Bengal and have no money or work,” Soans said.As the social media post was tagged to political leaders as well as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, the NGO received a call from the Chief Minister’s Office.  There is a need for those involved in social services to have a joint meeting with government officials to work out a better system to help those who require it. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said he was unaware of the issue, but would look into it.

food packets lockdown COVID-19
Coronavirus
