STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Canvas connections

Every single day when I wake up, I feel strange and I can’t believe that I am in such a surreal and unprecedented situation.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By SHAN RE
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every single day when I wake up, I feel strange and I can’t believe that I am in such a surreal and unprecedented situation. Life has changed like never before, but I thought to myself that the show must goon irrespective of the situation and make the best out of it. I have transformed my truthful melancholy into a tranquil, healing energy and created relevant art work and poems during this lockdown. Creativity is my life force and as an art therapist, I help individuals in self-regulation, rehabilitation and emotional wellbeing.

During these long and unexpected bouts of selfisolation, many people are reaching out to me for my recently published adult colouring book, which retails for `500, since they find it very therapeutic. Most of these books are taken by people within my gated community or else, I send images by email for someone to print them out and colour them.

Colouring goes beyond being a fun activity. It controls anxiety and relaxes your mind. For me, it’s emotionally rewarding to see someone benefiting from my help. This is the best thing I can do as an artist. I am using social media as my canvas to create awareness about how to embrace uncertainty, maintain emotional balance and how to stay calm in crisis through my quotes, illustrations and online sessions. I always tell them to experience all emotions and train their mind to connect with their inner wisdom and develop emotional agility

Even though I was following the news regularly when I went to Singapore in the first week of February for my show, it is only now that I have realised the magnitude of the pandemic. Every single person has a social responsibility and a role to play in this fight. Staying home and keeping social distance is the only way to contain the spread of the virus.

Many of my international shows were cancelled. Even though museums are creating virtual exhibitions and activities, it is very disappointing to know that due to COVID-19 pandemic, many artists have found themselves without work and the art community is facing a lot of uncertainty. Most artists and freelancers from the creative sectors live pay check to pay check and do not have a cushion to buffer them against unexpected events like this. I think we need state support like in Germany where artists and studios were granted 5,000-15,000 euro as aid during these times. Singapore also announced an aid package for freelancers. A country like India, with a rich arts and culture heritage, needs to develop a strong system that can support the creative economy during times of crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp