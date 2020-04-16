Centre doubles HCQ supplies, but Bengaluru still sees shortage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The central government has doubled the supplies of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) across the country, but the drug is still in short supply in stores across the Bengaluru, raising doubts that pharmaceutical companies are hoarding the drug to make big profits. Many patients who are dependent on the drug for ailments other than COVID-19 are finding it difficult to source the medicine. They are told the tablets are either not available or that it can be given only on prescription.

“Though it was never an over-the-counter drug, patients who regularly used it never faced any problem. But now, they have to struggle to source the drug and are sending us requests to get the medicine,” said Dr Satyanarayana, Senior Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals. HCQ is used for treating arthritis, lupus and other rheumatoid diseases. “I went to three medical stores, including a hospital pharmacy, on March 25 but all of them said they are out of stock. I buy it for 30 days for my mother, who has arthritis.

I found it at one medical store finally, but they had only one strip, which will last us only till April 9,” Hanu Ramasanjeeva, a Bengalurean, said. The government has put in stringent measures to prevent people from buying the tablet randomly. “Strict measures are in place. I agree that it is the need of the hour. But this scarcity seems to have been created by some pharma companies, who are hoarding and making huge profits,” said a doctor. One company even sent out SMSs saying they had enough stocks and people could buy it from them, he added.

Suvarna, an arthritis patient, said, “There has been a shortage ever since the corona fear started. I usually buy 30 tablets of 200 mg, but now I cannot even get six tablets. People are buying without prescription which has put arthritis patients like me at risk.” Dr Vijay KR Rao, Rheumatologist and Immunologist, Divisha Arthritis and Medical Centre, said, “There should have been guidelines that the drug cannot be sold without prescription. Those who take HCQ without prescription may suffer from side-effects like vomiting and giddiness.

There is one per cent chance of going blind. It needs to be taken only by health workers and those who are in close contact with COVID-19 patients.” A spokesperson from Medlife, an epharmacy. said, “We witnessed a steep rise in demand and have already run out of stock. It is in short supply across markets and we have been forced to disable it on our platform for the time being.”