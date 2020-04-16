STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dispose of transgenders’ applications soon: HC

The state government also told the court that ration cards were being given on a priority basis to people of the community.

Published: 16th April 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government informed the Karnataka High Court that 1,657 people from the transgender community were getting a monthly pension of Rs 600 under the Mythri Scheme and that they were given two-month pension in advance, considering the present situation.

Recording the written submission made by the state government, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna said that if people of the community covered under the Mythri Scheme apply for benefits under the scheme, the state government or the authorities concerned will have to dispose of those applications immediately, considering the current situation, and extend benefits to all eligible members of the community.

The state government also told the court that ration cards were being given on a priority basis to people of the community. “If any application is pending, the same will be cleared immediately to facilitate them to take rations. The instructions in this regard are issued to the authorities concerned,” the state told the court.

