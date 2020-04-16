Excess food donations lead to wastage

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even though the lockdown has been extended, many Good Samaritans distributing food to the needy have decided to halt their services. Their reason is not shortage of funds, but wastage of food. They have now decided to donate the money to the PM Cares Fund.

“We are a group of 25 like-minded people, who have been cooking food at home and feed ing slum dwellers and daily wage workers. When we noticed food going to waste, we realised that several organisations have been donating, so there is an excess,” said Ratan M, a resident of Magadi Road.

Pratima K, a resident of Peenya, also faced a similar situation. “Every day, we (a group of 10 women) would provide cooked food to the needy. However, over the last few days, we found that the food packets were being thrown away. We will instead donate the money to PM Cares Fund,” she said. Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP nodal officer, said people can join the BBMP helpline services.