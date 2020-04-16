Govt employees directed to report to work immediately

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government on Wednesday directed officials of the departments involved in the COVID-19 containment efforts and providing essential services to report to work immediately from today.

According to a circular issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, the officials of departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Home, Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Energy, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Treasury, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and Forest and Ecology have been directed to report to work.

The government also directed, ‘Group A’ grade officers in all other departments, boards and corporations to come to office. Visually and physically challenged officials and officers have been given exemption.

The government offices have been closed since March 24 after lockdown was enforced in the country. Even before the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, Karnataka government had allowed its employees to take leave if they want to remain in “self-quarantine.”

Gowda, others support Prasanna

Former PM Minister HD Deve Gowda, historian Ramachandra Guha, activist Medha Patkar, freedom fighter HS Doreswamy and others have extended support to activist Prasanna’s indefinite fast to support rural poor, which entered the 6th day. “Today, we are witnessing the dismal plight of migrant workers who are on the streets due to stringent measures associated with COVID-19. The central and local administrations have created this humanitarian crisis without full understanding of the impact...,” they stated in letter to Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi.