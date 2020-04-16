STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lockdown in style 

Members of a Facebook group are keeping each other entertained during lockdown, organising DJ parties and walking the ramp with household essentials as props

Published: 16th April 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cooking, cleaning and then what.... Many working professionals who are used to a packed schedule, including spending hours in traffic jams, are still trying to wrap their heads around the lockdown and the sudden expanse of time on their hands. With an aim to beat monotony and bring in a dash of excitement in their lives, the Facebook group, Normal is Boring, has been entertaining virtual friends through DJ parties, fashion shows and challenges.

Started by Riitesh Panndya, who has a production unit for manufacture of school uniforms and is currently producing masks, the idea is to keep the group members entertained during this time. So recently, a fashion show was announced – the ramp would be within the confines of the members’ homes, and the props would be daily-used household objects.

And quite naturally, with most of the city lacking househelp, most of them cat-walked with brooms and mops. “The idea stemmed from a TikTok video and I thought it was something innovative,” says Panndya, who played Krishna and used the fan as the Sudarshan chakra. The group has 20,000 members, many of whom meet every alternate month, and sometimes even go on off-road events.    

Entries in the form of photographs and videos poured in, with many taking it seriously. In addition, DJ parties, which include popular Bollywood and Kannada songs, are also an activity on the group. “To organise events like these is sometimes challenging, because getting DJ to play pro bono is hard. At the same time, we find so many people interested in participating in these activities, getting dressed for the ‘occasion’ and even dancing.

Sometimes we organise afternoon dance parties, and during this lockdown, people are even ready to sing and dance during those times,” he says, adding that on the day of the Janata Curfew (March 22), the group members were given challenges on an hourly basis, in an attempt to bring out creativity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp