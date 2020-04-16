Postman ready to deliver mangoes

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: Following the roaring success of its partnership last year, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Board Corporation Limited (KSMDMC) and Postal Department are all set for an encore, with the first batch of mango deliveries scheduled for Friday. To begin with, Badami, Sindhura and Raspuri mangoes from Ramanagar will arrive in boxes to the GPO in a day, and those from Chikkaballapur and Kolar will follow soon.

Post Master General, Bengaluru Region, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE, “The move left public delighted last year and translated into good business both for us and the Mango Board. Demand is expected to soar since most people in Bengaluru are staying put.” The Corporation will hand over orders to the Postal department on Tuesdays and Fridays. Around 1,000 postal delivery staff who are working during the lockdown will deliver orders the day they are received or the following day.

Kumar said delivery could be facilitated delivery within a district but not between them.KSMDMC Managing Director K C Nagaraj said, “We sold around one tonne of mangoes last year. We now have a customer base which is aware of this easy delivery process. The ongoing lockdown is also expected to boost our sales in a big way. Mangoes have started their trip from Ramnagar as we already have many orders.”Orders can be placed via www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in or ksmdmc@gmail.com.

The Mango Board meanwhile is marketing itself on social media sites saying, “Keep Calm and eat AAM during the lockdown.”