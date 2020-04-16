STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Priests find it hard to make ends meet 

Priests are struggling to make ends meet with temples closed due to the lockdown. 

Published: 16th April 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Dodda Ganapathi temple in Basavangudi is shut | Shriram BN

By ​Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Priests are struggling to make ends meet with temples closed due to the lockdown. 
Karnataka has over 34,000 temples under the endowments department, of which 175 are Class A (annual revenue is above Rs 25 lakh), 158 are Class B (annual income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh) and the rest are Class C temples (less than Rs 5 lakh). Thousands of temples run by individuals, trusts and organisations.

Vijay Acharya (name changed), whose livelihood depends on performing pujas in houses, cannot go around. “Neither can I take my two-wheeler out nor is there any transport. We do not come under any government scheme. We don’t know what to do,’’ he said. One of his devotee sent him 10 kilo of rice and two kilo of dal. “But we need money to buy vegetables and other items,’’ he said. 

Endowments Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary told TNIE that priests working in Class A and B temples have a fixed salary. “We have given directions to officials not to stop salaries of priests and others who work on contract,’’ he said.  In Class C temples which are large in number, priests depend on devotees’ offerings. “We are in talks with the labour department to provide foodgrain kits to archaks, those who play instruments and other staff at these temples. Archaks working in non-endowment temples can also be considered for this,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp