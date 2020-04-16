By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since the lockdown was initiated, I have been training indoors every day. I start in the early hours of the morning, and put more focus on physical as well as mental fitness, and diet. I have been practising golf on my terrace with a small golfing range made out of blankets and mats, all in an effort to stay home by keeping myself occupied.

S Chikkarangappa, Golfer

This has also come as a great time to spend with my family. I love cooking for my folks and I have more of a free hand to do it now. I am fortunate to be spending quality time with them, it’s very important. This is a time where one needs to be occupied and I would like to tell people the same. I have also been sharing short clips of home workouts for people to follow. I am trying to motivate individuals through fitness tips from my end.

If you have elderly family members at home, your focus has to be on them on a daily basis, keeping them fit and healthy is of prime importance. The younger generation should do things they haven’t done before, find new resolutions and tasks which you can give your time and focus to, try cooking, household chores, yoga, mediation... try to keep yourself in the midst of activities as the days pass.

My main appeal here is ‘Please Stay Home’. It’s a proud moment for me when I represent my country, and after this virus has passed, I want to represent the same number of fellow Indians. I am sure we will get through this. Please help people around you, because these are tough times.

