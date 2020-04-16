Stuck in a void 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown may have been extended but creative spaces in city are still busy with their scheduled plans, albeit virtually. Though hosting a show or workshop online has become the new normal, owners are acutely aware of the fact that it is going to only become tougher to continue this way without any revenue.

Ranga Shankara recently had an online activity where 35 artistes recited their favourite lines from their plays. “Soon, we are going to stream the recordings of some of plays that were staged at Ranga Shankara, on YouTube. But none of these are monetised,” reminds Gayatri Krishna, one of the main functionaries of Ranga Shankara. “We have been really cautious about money. We are hoping things normalise soon and we are already in talks with the local group who are ready to put on shows once the lockdown is over,” adds Krishna. In order to keep spirits high, they have also reached out to actors of the country to do story reading for children.

Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices has adopted a different strategy. They have been doing digital workshops since the initial days of the lockdown and charge a minimum fee (`200 for 90-minute session) for their yoga classes and they are also providing dance classes which is priced at `250 for a 90-minute session. As of now, all of that goes towards the yoga practitioners, without Shoonya taking any cut. “We are trying to figure out the relevance of a physical space in a virtual world. A detailed plan to be financially sustainable will come into place after the lockdown ends,” says marketing manager Maitreyee Joshi.

While many are taking the digital route, Lakshmi Shankar, founder of Atta Gallatta, says a physical space like hers cannot run without people. If the situation continues, then she has no other choice but to shut it. “We are hoping that it will not take long to end the lockdown. If it continues for a couple of months, we might have to forego the space because it is a rented premise. But right now all the salaries of the staffs are being paid,” she says.

The Courtyard Community Café in Shantinagar, has always been a double treat for many with its café and live space. But the times have been hard for them too and founder Akhila Srinivas fears the effect will last for a while. “I am unsure if things are going to be same even after the lockdown because people will be careful about social gatherings and eating food outside. Although we have paid the salary for March to all our staff, we don’t think we can continue like this because we don’t have deep pockets,” shesays grimly.