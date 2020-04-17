Get BBMP to discharge duties, govt told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Maintaining that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has no plan to identify vulnerable people in the city even after 22 days of the lockdown, the High Court on Thursday said the state government should ensure that the civic body meets its statutory obligations. The court said the state government should step in as entire Bengaluru is declared a red zone and two of its wards have been sealed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The court observed that BBMP made tall claims that food was supplied to around 8 lakh people and more than 68,000 ration kits were distributed. “If BBMP has not identified migrant workers and vulnerable people requiring food, we wonder to whom the food has gone. BBMP’s report submitted to the court is silent on this aspect”, it said.

Hearing PILs through video conference, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna said the state government should coordinate with BBMP. It also sought a compliance report from the BBMP by April 21.

The bench issued the direction as the BBMP was unable to file a compliance report with regard to directions issued by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Urban Development Department to identify stranded migrant workers and homeless people and rehabilitate them.

During the hearing, the counsel of BBMP explained that around 40 marshalls have been tasked to identify vulnerable people on streets. But the bench wondered how so few marshalls can be tasked to identify vulnerable persons across 198 Wards. “This supports the contention made by advocates that BBMP has no plan to identify the needy migrants and other vulnerable people on streets.”

Surprise visits to shelter homes

A team of judicial officers led by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) Chairman Justice Aravind Kumar on Thursday paid surprise visit to a shelter home for migrant workers and homeless persons at the All India Institute of Local Self Government in Gandhi Nagar.

Though it was established by BBMP, food to the inmates is provided by Jain Charitable Trust, Railway Protection Force, Bangalore City and other donors. The inmates gave details about food, facilities provided to them, toilets and bathrooms, the KSLSA report said.

Another team officials paid a surprise visit to to Keshava Nagar in Yeshwanthpur to inspect a shelter home. They found that the shelter home which existed in that place has been shifted. No BBMP officials were also present. The whereabouts of the inmates who were housed in the shelter were not available, a report of KSLSA said.