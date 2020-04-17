STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Get BBMP to discharge duties, govt told

The court observed that BBMP made tall claims that food was supplied to around 8 lakh people and more than 68,000 ration kits were distributed.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Maintaining that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has no plan to identify vulnerable people in the city even after 22 days of the lockdown, the High Court on Thursday said the state government should ensure that the civic body meets its statutory obligations. The court said the state government should step in as entire Bengaluru is declared a red zone and two of its wards have been sealed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The court observed that BBMP made tall claims that food was supplied to around 8 lakh people and more than 68,000 ration kits were distributed. “If BBMP has not identified migrant workers and vulnerable people requiring food, we wonder to whom the food has gone. BBMP’s report submitted to the court is silent on this aspect”, it said.

Hearing PILs through video conference, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna said the state government should coordinate with BBMP.  It also sought a compliance report from the BBMP by April 21.

The bench issued the direction as the BBMP was unable to file a compliance report with regard to directions issued by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Urban Development Department to identify stranded migrant workers and homeless people and rehabilitate them.

During the hearing, the counsel of BBMP explained that around 40 marshalls have been tasked to identify vulnerable people on streets. But the bench wondered how so few marshalls can be tasked to identify vulnerable persons across 198 Wards. “This supports the contention made by advocates that BBMP has no plan to identify the needy migrants and other vulnerable people on streets.”

Surprise visits to shelter homes
A team of judicial officers led by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) Chairman Justice Aravind Kumar on Thursday paid surprise visit to a shelter home for migrant workers and homeless persons at the All India Institute of Local Self Government in Gandhi Nagar.  

Though it was established by BBMP, food to the inmates is provided by Jain Charitable Trust, Railway Protection Force, Bangalore City and other donors. The inmates gave details about food, facilities provided to them, toilets and bathrooms, the KSLSA report said.

Another team officials paid a surprise visit to to Keshava Nagar in Yeshwanthpur to inspect a shelter home. They found that the shelter home which existed in that place has been shifted. No BBMP officials were also present. The whereabouts of the inmates who were housed in the shelter were not available, a report of KSLSA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp