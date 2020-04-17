No public namaz allowed at mosques

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Minorities Welfare Department has issued directions ahead of Ramadan, disallowing prayers inside mosques, or iftar parties during the fasting month, expected to begin on April 24 or 25.

The directions follow an order from the Union government to close all places of worship for public, prohibiting religious congregations in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the country.

The department said the public should not be allowed to perform congregational prayers including Jumma and Taraveeh, at mosques. No public address system shall be used by mosques for offering namaz. However, azaan calls can be given at low decibels through public address system. Imams of mosques can also make announcements on the end of sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and the beginning of iftar. Preparation of juice or any other item for public distribution is also not allowed at mosques. No eatery is allowed near masjids or dargahs, the directions said.

Waqf institutions are directed to follow the directions in the interest of public health and any violations should be intimated to the jurisdictional police station, the department said. Meanwhile, Imarat-e-Shariah Karnataka said in its guidelines for Ramadan that there should be no prayers at mosques. Nobody should hold large gatherings for Taraveeh prayers, it said, calling upon people to avoid moving around during the holy month.