Porters struggle, ask govt to help with food, ration

Bengaluru Railway Division has 500 workers

Published: 17th April 2020

Porters during a meeting at KSR railway station on Wednesday

Porters during a meeting at KSR railway station on Wednesday | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 500 licensed porters in Bengaluru, who were desperately waiting for the lockdown to be lifted on Wednesday so that they could get back to work, received a huge blow when it was extended till May 3. KSR Station has the highest number of porters, around 350, with the rest spread across Malleswaram, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur railway stations of Bengaluru Railway Division.

“I have struggled a lot in these 20 days. I used to earn between Rs 500 and Rs 600 per day. My neighbours helped me financially and with groceries apart from railway officials in Bengaluru helping us out. I have elderly parents and two children to take care of,” said T Chandrashekhar, who has worked as a porter for nearly 11 years. He plans to ask neighbours for help again.

C Uday Kumar, president of The South Western Railway Luggage Sahayaks Association, made a fervent appeal at a hurried meeting convened on Wednesday on Platform 6 of KSR Railway Station - with participants maintaining adequate physical distance - to take stock of the precarious situation they are in. 
“Around 25,000 porters are attached to Indian Railways across the country.

All of us have faced immense hardship during the past three weeks as we depend on rail passengers for our daily bread. The Bengaluru Division staff have given us groceries but we still face a cash crunch,” he said, adding that some kind of scheme needs to be worked out so that porters get financial support. A porter requesting anonymity said, “The meeting was held by the Association so that funds with the union can be distributed among us to help us tide over the situation temporarily. A final decision will be taken in a couple of days.”The porters also released a video appealing to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the Centre and state, to take measures to alleviate their plight. An official railway release said that 100 grocery kits were distributed to porters on March 29, and another 100 on Wednesday.

