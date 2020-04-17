Social welfare dept hostels house 5,000 destitutes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has housed more than 5,000 migrants, nomads and workers in nearly 100 residential hostels and schools belonging to the social welfare department. It has also converted some of them into quarantine centres.

Deputy CM and Minister for Social Welfare Govind Karjol said 784 people have been kept under quarantine at some of the department’s 44 residential schools and 54 Morarji Desai schools. Karjol had visited one of the residential hostels in Bengaluru on Thursday and said temporary arrangements have been made to house 5,108 homeless people, unorganised labourers, workers, nomads, and migrants.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had recently insisted that no one in the state should sleep without food or shelter. Karjol said people who are staying in these schools and hostels get breakfast, lunch, water, soap and other amenities. The health department doctors are also visiting and conducting regular check-ups.