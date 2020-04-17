STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Social welfare dept hostels house 5,000 destitutes

Deputy CM and Minister for Social Welfare Govind Karjol said 784 people have been kept under quarantine at some of the department’s 44 residential schools and 54 Morarji Desai schools.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has housed more than 5,000 migrants, nomads and workers in nearly 100 residential hostels and schools belonging to the social welfare department. It has also converted some of them into quarantine centres.

Deputy CM and Minister for Social Welfare Govind Karjol said 784 people have been kept under quarantine at some of the department’s 44 residential schools and 54 Morarji Desai schools. Karjol had visited one of the residential hostels in Bengaluru on Thursday and said temporary arrangements have been made to house 5,108 homeless people, unorganised labourers, workers, nomads, and migrants.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had recently insisted that no one in the state should sleep without food or shelter.  Karjol said people who are staying in these schools and hostels get breakfast, lunch, water, soap and other amenities. The health department doctors are also visiting and conducting regular check-ups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp