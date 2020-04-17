To change ‘heartless’ image, Bengaluru bank waives 50% interest

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc a bank in Bengaluru has gone the extra mile to ease the financial burden on its customers. Guardian Bank on Infantry Road has decided to waive half of the interest charged on loans of all borrowers, for the 45-day lockdown period.

The bank communicated the decision to customers on Thursday, after a detailed discussion with board members spanning two days. “The bank has decided to waive 50 per cent of the interest charged on loans for the lockdown period. The borrower will receive this as a rebate or refund of interest paid by them. This interest waiver will not be available to existing NPA accounts,” read a portion of the statement.

Bank chairman Collin Timms said that the bank had already implemented the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) directions in its circular dated March 27, asking all banks to offer a moratorium on loan repayments to borrowers. “However, the management and board of Guardian Bank felt the need to offer relief over and above this moratorium,” he said.

The bank has six branches in the city, with 60 staffers and 30,000 customers, of whom 3,000 are borrowers. “An amount of Rs 67.87 lakh will be waived,” said CEO Sharon Joseph. Timms added that there would be no salary cuts for any employee, and no one would be sacked. “Contingency funds are available with the bank and this is the best time to use it.

Normally, banks come across as institutions only interested in profits. We want to change that image. It is a difficult time for people and we understand the plight of borrowers, so we decided to help. We are also informing the RBI of this decision,” he added. News of the development has put pressure on other banks, forcing them to consider the issue. A ICICI Bank senior official said: “We are thinking of what we can offer our customers and the amount that can be waived.”