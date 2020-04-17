STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

To change ‘heartless’ image, Bengaluru bank waives 50% interest

While the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc a bank in Bengaluru has gone the extra mile to ease the financial burden on its customers.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc a bank in Bengaluru has gone the extra mile to ease the financial burden on its customers. Guardian Bank on Infantry Road has decided to waive half of the interest charged on loans of all borrowers, for the 45-day lockdown period.

The bank communicated the decision to customers on Thursday, after a detailed discussion with board members spanning two days. “The bank has decided to waive 50 per cent of the interest charged on loans for the lockdown period. The borrower will receive this as a rebate or refund of interest paid by them. This interest waiver will not be available to existing NPA accounts,” read a portion of the statement.

Bank chairman Collin Timms said that the bank had already implemented the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) directions in its circular dated March 27, asking all banks to offer a moratorium on loan repayments to borrowers. “However, the management and board of Guardian Bank felt the need to offer relief over and above this moratorium,” he said.

The bank has six branches in the city, with 60 staffers and 30,000 customers, of whom 3,000 are borrowers. “An amount of Rs 67.87 lakh will be waived,” said CEO Sharon Joseph. Timms added that there would be no salary cuts for any employee, and no one would be sacked. “Contingency funds are available with the bank and this is the best time to use it.

Normally, banks come across as institutions only interested in profits. We want to change that image. It is a difficult time for people and we understand the plight of borrowers, so we decided to help. We are also informing the RBI of this decision,” he added. News of the development has put pressure on other banks, forcing them to consider the issue. A ICICI Bank senior official said: “We are thinking of what we can offer our customers and the amount that can be waived.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp