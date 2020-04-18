STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50 pc IT-BT staff can get back to work from Monday, says DyCM 

Holds conference with heads of firms to discuss issues; final decision after review on April 20 

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After April 20, IT-BT companies can allow 50 per cent of their staff to work from office, Deputy Chief Minister and IT-BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said here on Friday. He conducted a meeting with various IT-BT heads through video conferencing, to discuss the matter of issuing passes to IT-BT employees, their transport, screening facilities and other issues. He later told the media that it is not good to shut down companies or remove employees just because there are no new projects. “These are bad times, and jobs are scarce. Instead of laying off employees, companies can cut salaries or work out other alternatives,’’ he said. 

The minister also discussed the health protocol for employees, and company heads requested the state government to give them directions in this regard. He said that hygiene and social distancing should be maintained, and that guidelines would be provided after consulting the health department.   While the lockdown will continue, the government will make arrangements for essential services. While the Metro, taxis and public transport will not function, companies can take sanitised and disinfected BMTC buses on contract, and also maintain social distancing in the buses.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon, Kris Gopalakrishnan of Axilor Ventures, Prakash Gopalani of BSNL and others participated. However, CM BS Yediyurappa said a final decision will be taken after reviewing the situation on April 20.

