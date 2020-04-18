STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Yediyurappa’s well-wishers worry about health risk

Members of his close circle also got in touch with the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and asked them to test the chief minister.

File photo of CM B S Yediyurappa inquires with a fruit seller about his daily business amidst the lockdown, during his visit to Vijayanagar Market in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

BENGALURU: These are unusual times where social distancing is the norm, but Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is pretty gung-ho about holding meetings and is surrounded by a number of people throughout the day. His inner circle, though, is worried sick that Yediyurappa (77) is leaving himself open to risk from visitors who shake hands with him and pose for photographs, ignoring social distancing protocol. Especially since he falls in the vulnerable age bracket. 

Contributions are handed over to him, say sources, adding that he personally touches scores of cheques. But Yediyurappa, being an old-school politician, continues to play his role, and has to be reminded to use sanitiser regularly.  Members of his close circle also got in touch with the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and asked them to test the chief minister. A team recently conducted tests and took throat swabs, and there was much relief when he tested negative. 

Sources say that the CM is under pressure to cut down on regular meetings, and instead, hold e-conferences. In fact, his residence was shifted from Dhavalagiri to Cauvery about a fortnight ago, to facilitate better coordination and connect with Krishna, his home office, via video conference. The worry is that even now, the CM meets over 50 people every day. While all officials and visitors are masked and screened, it is not easy to monitor everyone, say his well-wishers. There is also concern that his gunman, driver and assistant travel with him in his official car, though it is not advisable to have more than two persons in one vehicle. 

